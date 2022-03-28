MetMalaysia to test early tsunami warning siren in Mersing tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will conduct a test for the Malaysian National Tsunami Early Warning System. (MNTEWS) siren at Tanjung Mersing Tower, Johor from 9.30 am to 10.30 pm tomorrow.

MetMalaysia posted the announcement on its Twitter account and advised residents in the vicinity of the tower to not panic if they heard the siren as it was only a test.

According to the tweet, MetMalaysia would make further announcements if there were any changes regarding the test. - Bernama