MetMalaysia: Warning of continuous rain in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Department of Meteorology (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert warning of continuous rain in several parts of Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan from today until tomorrow.

According to a MetMalaysa statement issued at 8.10am today, for Sarawak, the areas are Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru and Marudi), and Limbang, while in Sabah, it involves the interiors areas (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), the West Coast and Kudat.

A continuous rain warning (warning) is issued when there are signs that rain and thunderstorms are occurring or expected to occur for more than six hours in an area. - Bernama