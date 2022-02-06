MetMalaysia warns of continuous rain in Pahang, Johor and Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued continuous rain warning at the alert level in Rompin, Pahang as well as Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor from tomorrow until Tuesday (Feb 8).

MetMalaysia also warned of continuous rain at the alert level in two districts in Sabah, namely Kudat and several areas in Sandakan today.

“The areas involved in Sandakan are Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran,” it said in a statement today.

On Feb 3, MetMalaysia said that several episodes of heavy rainfall are expected to occur especially on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, west Sarawak and east Sabah until March, following the Northeast Monsoon phase which began on Nov 3 last year. — Bernama