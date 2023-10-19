Metrojaya to go digital early December 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Metrojaya Bhd will undergo a digital transformation and is set to go live in early December this year with its online market place after 40 years of patronage through its physical stores.

The subsidiary of Malayan United Industries (MUI) has partnered data technology provider Fusionex to unveil an innovative online marketplace and loyalty apps that combine cutting-edge technology with an enriched shopping experience.

The Metrojaya online marketplace represents the convergence of Fusionex’s advanced analytics and Al technologies with Metrojaya’s retail legacy.

MUI chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Andrew Khoo Boo Yeow said the platform aims to elevate customer satisfaction through intuitive user interfaces, secure payment gateways, and efficient delivery services for digital shoppers.

“We are excited to introduce an innovative marketplace website, one that operates as an omnichannel platform.

“The extension into an omnichannel business stream represents a potent and synergistic combination of both the physical and the digital, thus reinforcing (our) retail versatility,“ he told reporters at the Metrojaya-Fusionex online marketplace and loyalty apps signing ceremony here today.

Metrojaya’s current physical stores house hundreds of local and international brands with boutiques showcasing renowned house brands like East India Company, Somerset Bay, Cape Cod and Living Quarters.

Meanwhile, Fusionex group CEO Datuk Seri Ivan Tan said Metrojaya will introduce an exclusive loyalty programme in the second phase of this partnership to complement the online market place.

“Our collaboration is a leveling force driven by modern technologies, dynamic ecosystem and the power of people. We aim to reshape the way consumers experience online shopping and empower businesses to adopt and optimise digital expirences,“ he said.-Bernama