MGCC urges authorities to monitor face mask prices

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Global Chamber of Commerce (MGCC) has asked the authorities to monitor the prices of face masks following the lowering of the ceiling price of face mask from RM1.50 to RM1.20 per unit beginning Aug 15.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Alex Ong also described the wholesale price for the product which would also be reduced from the current RM1.45 per unit to RM1.15 from the same date as very reasonable.

“People who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will surely breathe a sigh of relief when the price of a face mask is lowered.

“We feel that the government is taking the right approach to ease the burden of the people who need to buy face masks for them and their children,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today that the use of face masks in crowded public places and public transport will be made compulsory from Aug 1. — Bernama