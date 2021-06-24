MH audio upload on Youtube evokes longing for travel

KUALA LUMPUR: Packing luggage, rushing to the airport early in the morning and hearing the announcement of flight times are activities sorely missed by travellers.

Travel restrictions that are still in force following the Covid-19 pandemic have made it necessary for everyone to stay away from the airport since a year ago.

As such, the move by the national carrier Malaysia Airlines to upload audio content that reminds us of the excitement of travelling on the Youtube channel which has now received almost 50,000 views since Tuesday, to some extent the sweet memories.

Netizens, moved by the 30-minute audio entitled ‘The Sounds of MH’ which contains announcements that are commonly heard at the airport and on the plane have responded with a longing to travel in the comments section.

Nur Izzati wrote, “Tiba-tiba rasa macam nak menangis. what is this feeling? Rindunya nak travel! Thank you! You really made my day,”.

(I feel like crying. How I miss travelling. Thank you! You really made me day).

Fadrul Hisham said the audio made him feel as though he was at the airport and on the plane.

“I can smell KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport), I can smell the cabin, I can hear babbling from fellow passengers...I can smell the in-flight meal...I can hear the engine...,” he commented.

Ameenur Ashraff hopes that the spread of Covid-19 can be curbed so that travel activity can resume as usual.

“Hope the pandemic will (be) over soon and we can fly to see the world like before,” he penned in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines, in a statement to Bernama, hopes that everyone who misses flying with them will have sweet and happy memories of their travel days as they look forward to welcoming passengers onboard again soon.

“We received a lot of positive feedback from viewers and followers through our social media on how much they have missed travelling,” according to the statement.

The national carrier also made uploaded various content on its social media platform including a teleprompter duet challenge of the landing safety announcement content on TikTok. — Bernama