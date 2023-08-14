MH122: Australian police arrests man after mid-flight incident

KUALA LUMPUR: A passenger who was allegedly causing disruption mid-flight aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

AFP in a media statement posted on its website said the 45-year-old man was arrested without incident and is expected to be charged later tonight.

“Passengers have now been evacuated from the aircraft. There is no impending threat to the community,” the statement said.

The AFP added that it will not divulge operational matters but said an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew.

Malaysia Airlines in a statement earlier said MH122 departing from Sydney International Airport to Kuala Lumpur had to turn back mid-flight due to a disruptive passenger onboard.

“In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney. The flight carrying 194 passengers and five crew onboard landed safely at 3:47 pm local time,” it said.

Videos posted on X (Twitter) by individuals claimed to be onboard flight MH122 showed crew members trying to calm a man down after he began shouting at other passengers. - Bernama