MH17: M’sia reiterates commitment in pursuit of truth, justice

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains steadfast in its commitment to pursue truth, justice and accountability for the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, said the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

In a statement today commemorating the ninth anniversary of the downing of Flight MH17, it said the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council at its 228th session meeting on March 17, 2023 had decided to proceed with the hearing on the Settlement of Differences between the conflicting parties.

”The verdict on the criminal case of the downing of Flight MH17 was delivered by the District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands on Nov 17, 2022.

“The conclusion marked a significant milestone in uncovering the truth and establishing justice for all 298 victims and their next-of-kin, including 43 Malaysians who were onboard the fateful flight ... Nevertheless, the pursuit of justice does not conclude with this development,” according to the statement.

MOT also reiterates its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragedy.

The Boeing 777 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014 when it was shot down in the eastern part of Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew onboard. - Bernama