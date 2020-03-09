MH17 trial to begin soon

AMSTERDAM: Family members of victims of the MH17 crash and members of the media have gathered at the District Court of the Hague at the Schipol Judicial Complex (JCS) here as the criminal trial against four men accused of shooting down the Malaysia Airlines flight begins at 10am (5pm Malaysian time).

Also seen outside the court complex are lawyers representing the victims’ families and representatives of several countries.

Meanwhile, hundreds of local and international media members are placed at the Press Centre in another building near the high-security facility court complex.

Facing trial are Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, as well as a Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

They face charges of causing the crash of flight MH17, resulting in the death of all persons on board, punishable pursuant to Article 168 of the Dutch Criminal Code, and for murdering of the 298 persons on board, punishable pursuant to Article 289 of the Dutch Criminal Code.

If convicted they shall be sentenced to life imprisonment or 30 years jail term and without parole or the opportunity to be released early.

It was reported that MH17 was downed by a BUK missile while flying over the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine.

All 298 people on board, comprising 43 Malaysians, 193 Dutch nationals and 27 Australians, were killed.

Three judges will preside over the proceedings with two other judges acting in a reserve capacity. - Bernama