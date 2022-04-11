MH2664: MAB files Mandatory Occurrence Report to CAAM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) today said it has filed a Mandatory Occurrence Report to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) following the technical issue incident involving flight MH2664.

The aircraft made an air turnback to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) while en route to Tawau last Sunday (April 3).

In a statement, MAB said the report was filed as required by Regulation 165 of the Civil Aviation Regulation 2016 for CAAM’s action as part of the monitoring and safety resolution requirements.

It said throughout the past week, the airline had been in close cooperation with CAAM to identify the cause(s) of the incident, as well as in examining the responses taken by its pilots.

“The airline strongly refutes allegations of any concealment from the public, but instead was at all times following the necessary and standard procedures.

“Malaysia Airlines regrets and apologises for the anxiety and discomfort experienced by passengers on the flight,” it said.

MAB reiterated that it is fully committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers and would ensure that all instructions for corrective measures underlined by CAAM to be implemented immediately.

Yesterday, CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Chester Voo was reported to have said that a technical issue occurred during flight was due to a malfunction to the pitot-static system -- an instrument that measure pressure differences to determine air speed and altitude.

The malfunction produced a false speed indication, resulting in the aircraft to pitch-up and deactivated the autopilot, he said. - Bernama