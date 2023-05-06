MIASA offers support for those with mental health issues in Terengganu

KUALA NERUS: Those living in the East Coast who are facing mental health issues can now seek the services of the Mental Awareness and Support Association (MIASA) at its Terengganu branch which began operating on May 18.

MIASA founder Anita Abu Bakar said since the association’s establishment in 2016, Terengganu is its first branch to be set up outside the Klang Valley.

She said its objective is to provide comprehensive as well as holistic support services regardless of age or background to those struggling with mental health issues in the East Coast.

“In the East Coast, we found through data that support services for individuals facing problems or mental health issues are very lacking.

“Therefore, MIASA did its best to open its first branch which operates 24 hours, seven days a week and our services are for free,“ she told Bernama.

She said on hand to help the public are two staff members and 30 MIASA volunteers who are prepared to provide their services at any time.

Apart from this, she said MIASA is also prepared to provide temporary shelter for those facing problems and have no place to stay.

“Whoever is facing a crisis and needs support can contact our team by calling 1-800-66-150 and they will be treated and monitored before we transfer them to other places that are safe.

“We have 150 crisis teams and 1,600 volunteers nationwide. Do not be embarrassed to come forward to seek help because mental health problems are issues that need to be dealt with immediately,“ she added.-Bernama