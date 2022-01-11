MIC absence: BN to make announcement tomorrow - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: With the MIC leaders being absent from the Barisan Nasional’s announcement of its candidates to face the general election (GE15), caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has confirmed that BN will make an announcement tomorrow.

However, the incumbent Bera MP didn’t elaborate further on the matter.

MIC leaders did not show up at the announcement of BN candidates tonight over what media reports saying that it was related with dispute with Umno over seats allocations.

Despite the rumours of MIC pulling out of GE15, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced 10 candidates from the party to contest parliamentary seats during tonight’s event.