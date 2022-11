PETALING JAYA: Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos slammed MCA and MIC presidents over the BN component parties’ call for BN chairperson Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign.

“They are the ones who should resign, not Umno president,“ Malaysiakini quoted him as saying.

Jamal is at the Umno headquarters for a meeting with other party division leaders to show solidarity with Zahid.