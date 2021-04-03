MIC can contribute by prioritising politics of unity - PM Muhyiddin (Updated)

KLANG: The biggest contribution that can be made by MIC is to prioritise politics of unity for the sake of service to the people, and not divisive politics which serves narrow interests, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. (pix)

“We have entered a new era in our country’s politics. There are no parties which can claim to be the most dominant and more qualified to hold the reins of power by belittling the role of other parties. That is old politics,” he said in his special address at the 74th MIC general assembly, delivered virtually here, today.

Muhyiddin said in this new political era, all parties have equally important roles and contributions to safeguard the people’s welfare and develop the country.

“We need to practise a political culture based on understanding, consultation and consensus in seeking the best way to preserve political stability, champion the people’s well-being and drive the country’s progress.

“In whatever political direction taken by political parties, the main consideration should be the interests of the rakyat and country, not the interests of individuals or small groups,” he added.

Muhyiddin said what is good for the people and country should be the guiding principle of any political organisation including MIC in deciding their direction for the future.

He thanked MIC, a member of Barisan Nasional, for continuing to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Muhyiddin also congratulated MIC for helping to administer the country for the past seven decades.

“MIC’s contributions in developing the Indian community, whether in the education, economic, social, cultural or other fields, have enhanced the standard of living of Indians in this country.

“It’s not unrealistic for me to say that in every (area of) success enjoyed by the Indian community, MIC’s contributions are behind it,” said Muhyiddin, who is PN chairman.

-Bernama