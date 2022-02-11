MIC confirmed contesting in GE15: Vigneswaran

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran has confirmed that the party will contest the 15th general election (GE15) under the Barisan Nasional (BN) umbrella, dispelling speculation that MIC will sit out of the election.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing an emergency MIC meeting at the party’s headquarters here today, Vigneswaran explained that the meeting was not held to discuss boycotting GE15, but rather to ensure that MIC members understand the direction and accept any decisions related to GE15.

“I would like to inform you that the announcement by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday regarding MIC candidates was a fair decision. It is hoped that the names (nominated) accept the decision with an open heart for the success of the BN family,“ he said.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid, when announcing BN candidates, said MIC would be contesting in 10 parliamentary seats.

MIC will be represented by Vigneswaran in Sungai Siput parliament constituency, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (Tapah), Datuk T. Mohan (Hulu Selangor), Datuk T. Murugiah (Teluk Intan), Datuk C. Sivarraajh (Padang Serai), Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay (Batu), Datuk Mohana Muniandy (Kuala Langat), Datuk P. Kamalanathan (Port Dickson), D. Kajendran (Kota Raja) and Tan Sri M. Ramasamy (Segamat).

Commenting on the current Batu parliamentary seat crisis, Vigneswaran said the party will still bet on Kohilan even though MCA will reportedly put Datuk Seri Yew Teong Look in the seat.

When questioned further on the matter, Vigneswaran seemed to be unaware about the latest candidate change, as announced by MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong this morning.

“The announcement was made by the BN chairman yesterday and (I assume) it is the final decision. We are contesting in Batu. I am also in constant contact with Ahmad Zahid and we even talked this morning, but there was no notification about the change of candidate between MIC and MCA.

“He didn’t mention anything about Batu seat swap, I think Zahid is the best person to answer (regarding the change of candidate),“ he said.

In the last GE14, the Batu parliamentary seat was won by an independent candidate supported by PKR, P Prabakaran with a majority of 24,438 votes.

Meanwhile, Vigneswaran also said that the MIC unanimously agreed with BN’s decision to give four seats to parties under the ‘Friends of BN’, namely the Malaysia Makkal Sakti Party (MMSP), the All Malaysian Indian Progressive Front (IPF), and the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress. (KIMMA), Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) and will ensure the success of the candidates.

Makkal Sakti Party president R. Thanenthiran was announced as a candidate in Nibong Tebal, IPF president Datuk T. Loganathan will contest in Jelutong, while KIMMA president Datuk Syed Ibrahim Kader in Puchong parliamentary seat and PCM’s Razalif Mohamad Zain in Bukit Bendera parliamentary constituency. - Bernama