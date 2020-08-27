MIC decides not to join Perikatan Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR: The MIC today announced its stance not to join Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Its secretary-general Datuk M. Asojan Muniandy said the stand was conveyed to the Registrar of Societies in a letter dated Aug 24.

He said MIC had initially agreed to join PN on the assumption that BN and Umno would do the same, but when at the end of last month Umno said it would not join the alliance, then the earlier decision made by MIC was not applicable.

“However, like Umno and BN, MIC will also continue to support the current government leadership,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, the letter sent by MIC to the Registrar of Societies which became viral on social media, among other things mentioned that MIC’s PN pro tem membership was invalid until a new decision was reached by MIC’s Supreme Council.

Late last month, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party had decided not to officially join PN, instead it would continue to strengthen Muafakat Nasional (MN) together with PAS and other BN component parties. — Bernama