MIC dismisses report of resolution to free Najib

PETALING JAYA: MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran has dismissed a report suggesting that one of the items on the party’s manifesto was to free former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak from imprisonment, Malaysiakini reports.

“It is not in the manifesto, and the report does not represent MIC,” he told Malaysiakini.

Vigneswaran said this when asked to comment on a news report claiming that the MIC annual delegates assembly yesterday is bringing forward a resolution to free Najib, who is currently jailed at Kajang prison over graft charges.

The report allegedly said the resolution recognises the former premier’s contribution to the country and the Indian Malaysian community.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence in Kajang Prison following the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 23 to uphold his corruption conviction involving RM42mil of SRC International funds.