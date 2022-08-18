MIC hopes to contest 12 parliamentary seats in GE15

MALACCA: MIC has proposed to the Barisan Nasional (BN) top leadership to let the party contest in 12 parliamentary seats in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), said president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran.

He said the party has a chance of winning the proposed seats which are not just traditional MIC seats.

“We want a fighting chance... there is a chance for us to win. Why do we want to waste money, our time and all if we can’t contest and can’t win...what is the use?

“We can’t just be contesting in our parliamentary areas (traditional MIC seats)... what about the Umno parliamentary seats? In managing the BN family, I’m sure they will consider all this,“ he told reporters at the Malacca MIC Delegates’ Conference here last night.

Also present were MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and Malacca MIC chairman VP Shanmugam.

For example, Vigneswaran said to ensure BN’s victory, MIC handed over Cameron Highlands which had been the party’s traditional parliamentary seat to UMNO in the 2019 by-election.

Meanwhile, the party is still discussing on the proposed state seats to be contested by MIC and the list would be submitted to the BN leadership soon.

On MIC’s preparations for GE15, he said the party’s branch and state machinery were ready to move more aggressively to ensure BN’s victory.