MIC needs young capable leaders to strengthen party - President

SEREMBAN: MIC needs young, authoritative leaders capable of strengthening the party, its president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran said.

He said in an effort to inject new vigour into the party, this much-sought youth leaders must have a good understanding of the political arena.

“In the party system, we cannot just bring somebody and (then) appoint (them)... We want a young generation that is able to show authority and are competent. We have to look at all aspects, (because) these young leaders who will be taking over the party must be (leaders) who are able to build and strengthen relationship between members.”

Vigneswaran said this after officiating at the 77th Negeri Sembilan MIC Convention here today which was also attended by his deputy Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and state MIC chairman Datuk VS Mogan.

Meanwhile, he said to ensure that the party continues to remain relevant, all MIC branches nationwide need more new members thus strengthening the divisions. -BERNAMA