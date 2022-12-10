MIC never discuss about Najib at AGM

PETALING JAYA: A media report claiming one of the items on the MIC’s manifesto was to free former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was never raised during its 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM), said party vice-president Senator Datuk Seri Vell Paari.

Expressing surprise at the allegations, he said if the issue had been discussed during the AGM, it would have been widely reported by media representatives who were present.

“Party president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran spoke three times during the AGM. The first time was during his opening speech, and Najib was never mentioned.

“He then spoke again after the AGM, which was launched by Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and again, there was no mention of the former prime minister.

“Finally, he spoke to the almost 3,000 party delegates and observers during his rounding up speech and again, there was no mention of Najib,” he said, adding that he was puzzled that only one media agency reported the matter.

Vell Paari said he was informed the media agency that released the story may have picked it up from a post on Facebook. He said the person may have been giving his personal opinion as the issue was never brought up during the AGM.

Vigneswaran has also denied the report on the plan to free Najib, who is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence in Kajang Prison following the Federal Court decision on Aug 23 to uphold his conviction over corruption involving RM42 million of SRC International funds.