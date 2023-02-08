MIC pledge support for Anwar’s leadership, BN-PH candidates in state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran gave his assurance that the party would assist the election machinery to ensure victory for candidates from the Unity Government during the state polls.

The MIC, which is a component of Barisan Nasional (BN), pledged its full support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership as the Prime Minister throughout the five-year term.

During a special meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, Vigneswaran and other MIC leaders made the pledge in front of the Prime Minister by rising from their seats as a symbolic gesture to pledge their support during the meeting held at the MIC headquarters, here today.

Also present at the meeting was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also the BN and UMNO president.

Vigneswaran during a press conference held later said the party will go down to the ground to assist candidates from BN-PH, especially in constituencies where there are Indian majority voters.

BN’s component parties MCA and MIC had earlier declared that candidates from the two parties would not be contesting in the state polls held in six states, namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 for polling and Aug 8 for early voting. -Bernama