MIC suspends party member after assault on NGO chairman: Report

PETALING JAYA: MIC has suspended one of its members who is alleged to have assaulted the leader of an Indian-based NGO, FMT reports.

MIC secretary-general Rajasekaran Thiyagarajan reportedly said MIC had to take action considering that the video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Police said earlier today that a politician had been arrested for allegedly stabbing Persatuan Harapan India Malaysia chairman M Mani Maran.

This is the second time Mani Maran has been attacked in less than a month. On July 27, a “stalker” slashed his neck with a blade in Kajang, and he required 16 stitches for the wound.