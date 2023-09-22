MIC to cooperate with Makkal Sakti to address Indian community woes

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran (pix) said the party would work with Makkal Sakti to strengthen the direction and address the problems of the Indian community in the country.

He said the party's top leadership had agreed to the collaboration and there would be a joint press conference to elaborate on the matter.

“MIC and Makkal Sakti will work together to ensure the problems of the Indian community become the priority of the parties representing the community and the government,“ he told reporters after chairing the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Meanwhile, Vigneswaran said MIC has asked the Ministry of Communications and Digital to prevent access and screening of films associated with a minister from Tamil Nadu, India, following his recent comments on the sensitivity of Hinduism.

He said the party would hold a peaceful rally in front of the Indian Embassy on Sept 29 after Friday prayers to submit a memorandum objecting to the minister's remarks. -Bernama