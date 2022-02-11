MIC to fight for Batu seat against MCA in GE15

PETALING JAYA: MIC is not giving up on the Batu parliamentary seat in the 15th General Elections (GE15) even though reports have surfaced that MCA intends to take the seat now.

NST reported that MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said earlier today that Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously agreed to hand over the Batu seat to MCA.

But MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran (pix) pointed out that he did not know of MCA’s plans of contesting the Batu seat.

“In fact, during the discussions on seat distribution for GE15, the seat was to go to either MIC or the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (KIMMA). MCA was not even in the picture. The announcement (of seat distribution) must come from the BN chairman. If Wee wants something, he should consult the BN chairman.

“But, now it is too late to swap seats. We (MIC) have concluded that we will contest in Batu. That’s the end of the story,“ he said.

The MIC president had announced his claim after chairing an emergency meeting with the party’s central working committee today.

Datuk A Kohilan from BN, who was named yesterday, is contesting for the Batu seat against PKR’s incumbent P. Prabakaran.