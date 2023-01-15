MIC wants decision on BN-PH cooperation be reached by consensus

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC hopes that any decision on the proposed cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to face the six state elections will be reached by consensus among BN’s component parties.

MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran (pix) said the matter should be discussed and not be a unilateral decision.

When asked about the feasibility of the cooperation, particularly in Selangor, Vigneswaran said: “Now anything is feasible in Malaysia. Everything is feasible. What was not possible before, is possible now, especially after the 15th General Election.”

He said this when met at the Pongal Day celebration at the MIC Headquarters, here today.

The cooperation between BN and PH to face the state elections had previously been proposed by several PH leaders including PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and Selangor PH chairman and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, saying that the cooperation between the two coalitions has the potential to win the state polls.

At today’s ceremony, Vigneswaran and his deputy Datuk Seri M. Saravanan celebrated Pongal together with about 50 MIC party members.

Hindus celebrate Pongal in mid-January to usher in the harvest season and show gratitude to the divine powers for the abundance and wealth bestowed on them. - Bernama