MIC wings play crucial role tackling current challenges: Saravanan

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan is confident that the party is capable of overcoming the current political challenges through the contributions and role of the Youth, Wanita, Putera and Puteri wings.

He said the enthusiasm shown by the leadership and members of the four wings was very reassuring even though the party had to be ‘independent’ in continuing the mission of championing the voice of the Indian community in the national political arena.

“Previously, I used to inaugurate the assembly of all four wings of the party when we (MIC) had representation in the federal government, while today I officiate at this assembly without any of us being represented in the central government.

“However, today I can see that the spirit shown by all (delegates) wings is very reassuring,” he said when opening the 36th National MIC Wanita, Youth, Putera and Puteri annual meeting here today.

Also present was Wanita UMNO information chief Datuk Rosni Zahari, who was representing UMNO president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.-Bernama