MIC Youth will oppose attempts to abolish vernacular schools

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC Youth has reiterated its stand against any move to abolish vernacular schools especially Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Tamil in the country.

MIC Youth chief K. Raven Kumar said the 75-year-old party had worked hard to develop Tamil schools and thus its leaders would do their best to preserve them.

“Vernacular Tamil schools are our assets, our heart beat. Therefore, MIC Youth under the leadership of Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran (pix) will not allow anyone to touch SJK Tamil schools,” he said in his speech at the MIC Youth, Wanita, Putera and Puteri delegates meeting at Wisma MCA here, today.

He said defending and championing SJK Tamil schools, as provided for in the Malaysian constitution, is one of the four resolutions approved at the MIC Youth meeting today.

The second resolution adopted concerns MIC Youth’s pledge to help Indian youths by introducing them to job opportunities and producing new Indian entrepreneurs.

The other two resolutions concern MIC Youth’s role in helping Indian youths to pursue education until the university level and participate in sports with a view to represent their states and the country.

Meanwhile, the Wanita MIC meeting adopted three resolutions, including to support the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and MIC president Vigneswaran.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan had earlier opened the MIC Youth, Wanita, Putera and Puteri delegates meeting, which was attended by 1,500 delegates.

The MIC annual general assembly will be held tomorrow.

-Bernama