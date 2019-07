KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been urged to prepare a will or nominate appropriate parties as beneficiaries to avoid confrontation and family disputes.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head, Datuk Seri Michael Chong (pix) said that although he had only received eight such cases since last year, it is a serious matter that could lead to severely damaged family ties.

“Usualy widows who have just suffered the passing of their husbands are left to meet the expenses of the family (children’s education and monthly commitments) and are left shortchanged.”

“During their husband’s prime, he would usually nominate his own family members as beneficiaries of his salary, Employment Provident Fund (EPF) savings, property, forgetting to change the beneficiary names to his wife after they get married,” he said.

Chong said he was sad there were cases where there was no change in beneficiaries and everything went to the birth family, who would refuse to give it to the wife or children who are more in need financially.

Public Services and Complaints Department legal Advisor Datuk C. K. Lim advised the public on precautionary measures to avoid such hassles from occurring.

“For EPF savings, members of the public can obtain a nomination form online via http://www.kwsp.gov.my/member/nomination, fill it and submit it personally with neccesary documents to any EPF branch nationwide.”

“For other assets, the person can seek the services of a professional estate service provider or even write their own will provided that there are two witnesses (family or friend who are not beneficiaries of the will) during the signing of the will... It is allowed under the Malaysian Wills Act 1959,” he said.