Michelin Guide set to debut in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Locals can soon enjoy good food at Michelin star-rated eateries with the arrival of the Michelin Guide in Malaysia. The French gastronomic guide will highlight cuisine and restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Penang for international recognition.

From its humble beginnings as a travel guide in 1900, Michelin soon expanded into a fine dining guide in 1926 in France. To date, it has a presence in 37 countries, including neighbouring ones like Thailand and Singapore. Malaysia is the third country to be added to the list in Southeast Asia.

The inspectors and reviewers from Michelin Guide are identifying excellent culinary talents, unique flavours and the best restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Penang to be added to the list. The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2023 is set to be unveiled in December.

The Michelin Guide’s arrival in Malaysia has become a reality through a partnership with CF Capital Sdn Bhd.

Its co-founder and executive director Chryseis Tan told theSun the partnership with Michelin Guide is part of its vision to pin Malaysia on the global gastronomy map by highlighting the talents and hidden treasures of local cuisine.

The official partnership with the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2023 is a first for CF Capital. The company hopes the maiden project will showcase the country’s culinary prowess, elevating Malaysia’s profile as a world-class destination.

“The Michelin Guide is a global institution (backed) by three decades of integrity and excellence, and I have, and continue to rely on their lists when exploring new destinations.”

Tan said apart from identifying local culinary talents, the arrival of the Michelin Guide in Malaysia would also boost the local culinary ecosystem.

“Malaysia has the potential to be on par with our Michelin Guide-laden neighbours and I am confident that the Michelin Guide will help to give our food industry the boost it needs.

“Those elements encompass local farms and accessibility to produce, culinary training and education, food photography and writing, and restaurant concepts.”

Tan said the diversity of Malaysia is reflected in the food that its people eat, transcending history, cultural traditions and heritage.

She said it is high time gastro-tourism in Malaysia let the international community know our story, especially when there is something to suit most palates and gastro-tourism interests.

“We also hope the Michelin Guide will lure Malaysian culinary talents from abroad to return and make their mark in their home country, which will elevate the local dining scene.

“Malaysian food and culture is truly one of a kind – a source of pride for the country.”

When asked about the expansion of the list to other states, Tan revealed the Michelin Guide team would explore the possibility and then decide.

Michelin Guide International director Gwendal Poullennec said the unique characteristics of Kuala Lumpur and Penang would benefit local and foreign diners.

“Kuala Lumpur is a fast-moving city with sizable venues, independent restaurants, and new inspirations for gastronomy.

“Meanwhile, Penang has a strong Peranakan influence and is a gastronomic hotbed of small restaurants and street food that embodies Malaysia’s distinctive streetside dining culture.”

Michelin Guide reviews restaurants based on several criteria, including quality of ingredients, cooking techniques, flavours, the chef’s personality as reflected in the prepared food, consistency of quality over time, and other food items on the menu.