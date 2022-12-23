Michelin honour for local cuisine

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recently gained a spot on the list of countries to visit, thanks to an amazing culinary review in the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023, which features 97 restaurants, with four being accorded one Michelin Star and 32 receiving the Bib Gourmand award for offering great food at affordable prices.

Restaurant and Bistro Owners Association vice-president Jeremy Lim said for Malaysian restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Penang to be awarded such an honour is a validation of Malaysian food.

“The Michelin Guide is prestigious and internationally renowned. Almost all countries that promote gastronomy tourism and pride themselves as having a good food culture would have a Michelin Guide specifically for their cities,” he told theSun.

Lim said from the food and beverage (F&B) industry standpoint, the Michelin Guide helps to incorporate the next generation’s restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, chefs and service staff into a world-class culinary experience.

“With a guide like this, you are no longer just a cook or a waiter in a food-related business. The guide elevates the entire standard and credibility of the local F&B industry.”

Lim added that through the guide, Malaysia could attract foreign talents such as notable international brands and influential chefs to come and invest in the local food sector.

He said as a country that celebrates diversity, local cuisine reflects the variety, depth and layers of society.

“Each ethnicity in every state brings their distinctive colour to the plate, where there is something for everyone ... even for people who have strict religious or health-related diets such as those who practise halal diets and vegetarianism.

“The diversity of our food could also translate to the flavours that each dish bring out.

“We have clear dishes and others that are light to the palate, or a strong and thick broth. We have foods that warm you up on rainy days and cool you down on a hot, sunny afternoon,” he added.

Chef Zabidi Ibrahim from De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan said recognition for a restaurant through the Michelin Guide highlights the significance of Malay cuisine as being on par with other established fine dining restaurants around the world.

“I am very grateful that our restaurant received the Bib Gourmand award. With this, we can continue to highlight the uniqueness of Malay cuisine to a much broader audience.

“Malay cuisine is still far behind in terms of popularity and international recognition in comparison to neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Indonesia.”

Zabidi said De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan is a multi-award restaurant that serves Malay cuisine that were built upon celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail’s idea of presenting authentic Malay dishes to the international audience.

“Working with Chef Wan is an invaluable experience. He often stressed on the freshness of the ingredients, the unique characteristics of each spice, and the importance of finding the balance between strong flavours.

“I think that is the reason behind the restaurant getting the Bib Gourmand award,” he said, adding that he hopes that the Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry would play a part in raising the standard of Malay cuisine globally.