Michelle Yeoh weds long-time fiance Jean Todt

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s very own and first Asian woman to win an Oscar, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has tied the knot with her long-time fiance Jean Todt on Thursday.

The couple who met in 2004 made their union official in Geneva, Switzerland, surrounded by family and friends.

According to The Straits Times, Todt, 77, first met Ipoh-born Yeoh in Shanghai on June 4, 2004, and after dating for one-and-a-half months, Todt, a French F1 legend and motor racing executive popped the question to Yeoh on July 26, 2004.

In March of this year, Yeoh had made Malaysia proud by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

The other nominees for the Best Actress category were Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Yeoh won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the recent Golden Globes Awards.

In February, Yeoh became the first Asian actress to take home a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Meanwhile, Todt is well-known in the world of motorsports and Formula One. He has led Ferrari to multiple world championship titles.

He also served as FIA president until 2021.