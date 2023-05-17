Mid Valley fire: Power supply fully restored - TNB

KUALA LUMPUR: The power supply disruption caused by the fire at the main intake substation (PMU) at Mid Valley Megamall was fully restored at 12.30 pm today, said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

TNB Chief Grid Officer, Ir Dev Anandan, said TNB’s inspection found that the PMU was tripped at 10.27 am, causing power cuts from 10.51 am.

“The swift action of TNB’s technical team was able to restore electricity supply in stages as early as 10.55 am. Electricity supply was restored to most affected areas within an hour and a half,” he said.

Dev said the supply disruption involved limited areas around Mid Valley and a part of Desa Pantai.

He added that the transportation system at KL Sentral, however, was not affected due to different power supply sources.

“TNB would like to thank Fire and Rescue Department, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused to the affected users,” Dev said.

He said consumers can call TNB Careline at 15454 if they have any queries regarding power supply disruptions.

A fire had broken out at Mid Valley Megamall this morning, and several videos showing a black plume of smoke from the building have gone viral on social media. - Bernama