Middle age woman arrested for uploading image of ‘Allah’ tattoo

PETALING JAYA: A local woman was arrested in Gombak after she was suspected of uploading an image of “Allah” tattooed on another woman to her Facebook page.

Bukit Aman in a statement said the 46-year-old woman will be remanded for three days starting from today (May 24).

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that the case is being investigated by the classified criminal investigation unit (D5) under Section 298A of the Penal Code for insulting, or bringing into contempt, or deriding, or ridiculing, or degrading the religion of Islam, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for the misuse of network services to spread obscene content, discord, fake news and threats.

The police had also seized the suspect’s mobile phone and SIM card.

The authorities have advised the public to refrain from spreading or creating content that touches on the sensitivities of religion and race including that of royalty.

Stern action will be taken against those that intentionally do so, the statement said