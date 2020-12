KUALA LUMPUR: The Maju Institute of Educational Development (MIED) has continued its tradition of providing education loans and scholarships, with RM5.8 disbursed this year, says MIC deputy chairman Datuk Seri M Saravanan. (pix)

He said the initiative by the MIC-owned entity which began in 1984, had produced more than 15,000 graduates, especially from the Indian community.

“So far, a total of RM163 million has been spent for this purpose so that no one is left behind in terms of education. The tradition started by former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu is still being continued so that more people can benefit,“ he told reporters after presenting the 2020 MIED education loan cheques to 301 recipients here, today.

At the event, students received cheques including scholarships amounting to RM3.3 million to further their studies in various fields, including medicine, information technology and law.

AIMST University’s first-semester Pharmacy student R. Roshini thanked MIED for the scholarship she received, as her family was also financially affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During this pandemic, it has been a very hard situation economically. It is very helpful that MIED has come forward to give us such a big amount and it would reduce half of my family’s burden,” said Roshini, who hails from Bentong, Pahang. -Bernama