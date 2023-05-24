MIGHT and Turkish Aerospace launch Talent Development Programme

LANGKAWI: The Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish Aerospace (TUSAS) to hold a Talent Development Programme between the Consortium of Universiti Malaysia (CMU), TUSAS Malaysia and TUSAS Akademi.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khalid Nordin, in his speech, said: “The aerospace industry is one of the most challenging and exciting fields in the world. With its highly innovative, ground-breaking research, and rapid growth, the industry constantly requires a highly skilled and talented workforce to fuel its success.

“Therefore, a well-structured talent development programme is especially essential for the aerospace industry for several reasons. First and foremost, it ensures that the industry will have a constant supply of skilled professionals and industry-ready talents who can design, build, and maintain the next generation of aircraft. This is particularly important as the industry faces increasing competition from other sectors and countries for a shared talent pool.”

MIGHT chairman Prof. Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Zakri Abdul Hamid conveyed his gratitude towards his esteemed comrade, Ambassador Emir Salim Yuksel of the Republic of Turkey in Malaysia, for his unwavering dedication in enhancing the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Turkey.

“I also welcome the President and Chief Executive Officer of Turkish Aerospace (TUSAS), Professor Dr Temel, for his commitment and support for the development of talent in Malaysia, which is inspiring, and I am confident that this programme will have a positive impact on the aerospace industry in the future.

“Early last month, on April 7, we gathered at the MIGHT Partnership Hub, Cyberjaya, to witness the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between CMU, MIGHT, TUSAS Malaysia and TUSAS Academy.

“Today, we both had the opportunity to witness the launch of the Talent Development Programme between the Consortium of Universiti Malaysia (CMU), TUSAS Malaysia & TUSAS Akademi. This is the next step in strengthening cooperation and partnership between the four parties involved,“ he said.

According to Dr Zakri, the aerospace industry is one of the most exciting and dynamic fields of endeavour and it opens up new frontiers for exploration and discovery. To survive rapid changes, a continuous supply is required and accompanied by skilled and talented individuals equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

“This comprehensive programme includes various activities and modules for students and academics. It is not just to develop individual talents but to foster a culture of learning and innovation in the industry.

“In addition to providing students and academics with the tools and resources needed for development while fostering discipline and focus, we also create an environment that encourages new ideas, experimentation and creativity. It is hoped that this programme will inspire all participants to think far and push the boundaries,“ he said.

Furthermore, he said, collaboration between academics and industry will create a culture of lifelong learning. Through the latest developments and technology in the industry, academic institutions can ensure that their curriculum remains relevant. This will benefit both students and graduates and the industry by providing a continuous supply of skilled workers equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

Through the programme designed, a total of 10 universities are involved, including Universiti Malaya, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, International Islamic University Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Universiti Putra Malaysia, National Defense University Malaysia, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Melaka, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS and Universiti Kuala Mud Institute of Aviation Technology.