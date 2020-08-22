Migrant smugglers using local fishing boats tactic nabbed in Sekinchan waters

PORT KLANG: The General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade arrested seven foreign boat skippers, who had used Malaysian-registered fishing boats in their attempt to smuggle in immigrants in Sekinchan waters, near here earlier this week.

Its commander SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim said based on intelligence, the GOF found that syndicates were using registered local fishing boats as the latest tactic to smuggle in immigrants.

“Two Myanmar nationals and five Indonesian skippers believed to be the masterminds of the syndicate and who were using Class B and C local boats in the Straits of Malacca were apprehended,

“Upon inspection, all 28 men on the boats, aged between 20 and 50, did not have valid documents and we are investigating whether they are crew members or immigrants smuggled in,” he said at a press conference, here today.

He added the modus operandi of the syndicate was to transfer a small number of migrants from one boat to another in international waters in a bid to avoid detection by the authorities.

The syndicate charged between RM800 to RM1,500 for each immigrant to be smuggled into the country via the coastline and fishing jetties in Sekinchan.

Muhammad said all the suspects have been remanded until Sept 17 and equipment worth RM4.2 million were seized and taken to the Sabak Bernam district police station for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007; Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 and Section 4 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) 2012 (Sosma). - Bernama