Migrant smuggling: IP on 19 law enforcement personnel submitted to AGC

JOHOR BARU: Johor police have submitted investigation papers on 19 officers and law enforcement personnel detained on June 18 and 24, for alleged involvement in migrant and drug smuggling activities, to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Its chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said they were now waiting instructions from the AGC for further action.

Meanwhile, investigation papers on the four remaining suspects involving three immigration officers who were arrested on June 24 and an immigration assistant director on July 2, were in the midst of being prepared, he said at a press conference, here today.

Ayob Khan also said that police would not stop the investigations and operations to detect other suspects.

“This is not ‘hangat-hangat tahi ayam’ (half-hearted) efforts so it will continue,” he said when commenting on the development of a case involving 23 officers and law enforcement personnel suspected of involvement in migrant smuggling activities.

When asked on the status of a case involving a youth who was shot dead by a security guard during a bank robbery attempt at Felda Ayer Tawar 5, Kota Tinggi, last month, Ayob Khan said investigations were still ongoing and police were awaiting forensic reports.

He said that investigations thus far have also found that the suspect acted alone and there was no involvement of a third party as alleged by some. - Bernama