PETALING JAYA: Migrant workers will not be detained by the authorities if they are in possession of valid documents or permits, according to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said only workers who did not have work permits or travel documents on them were detained and not those with valid papers.

“Most employers do not hold their workers’ documents but there are a number who do so due to the fear of these workers running away,“ he said.

He added some employers have applied for the i-Kad which is an identity card the workers can use to prove they are legal foreign workers in the country.

Therefore he stressed that there was no issue for these workers to be detained because employers kept their work permit or documents.