PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to light the stark reality of life as a migrant worker, or refugee, in Malaysia they are subject to human rights abuse, housed in overcrowded apartments and are heavily in debt.

Rights groups have called for action to help these people. One group wants a policy to address the issue while another is asking for them to be integrated into Malaysian society.

Migrant Workers Right to Redress Coalition chairman Rani Rasiah said the need for a comprehensive policy on migrant workers, particularly in areas related to their health and employment, has never been more urgent than now with the Covid-19 crisis.

“It is extremely shortsighted to think the movement control order can be used to tackle the problem,” she told theSun yesterday.

It is estimated there are about 5.5 million migrant workers in Malaysia. They are lowly paid and live in cramped conditions, and since the movement control order was enforced on March 18, many have lost their source of income.

Rani said many of them were also subject to human rights violations, including non-payment of wages, physical abuse and debt bondage.

She said the dingy housing and forbidding cost of healthcare were not favourable circumstances in the fight against Covid-19.

The Agora Society of Malaysia, a human rights group, urged the government to consider integrating refugees into Malaysian society.

“All you need is a strong political will,” said Josh Hong, a member of Agora.

“By accepting them and allowing them to work, they can even contribute to our coffers,” he told theSun.

He said some business sectors are prepared to accept them as employees because they are hardworking.

Hong said by making them part of Malaysian society, they could also have easier access to public healthcare.

Currently, foreigners living in Malaysia are charged higher fees at public hospitals. Physicians and some non-governmental organisations have alleged that non-citizens have been charge up to 100 times more than citizens for healthcare since January 2016 when the Fees Act (Medical) 1951 was amended.

People’s Rights Organisation president S. Raveentharan pointed out that poor living conditions and inadequate hygiene associated with illegal immigrants would become the new ground-zero for the next wave of Covid-19 infections.

This, he said, could pose a threat to the nation.

Read the story on our iPaper:

Migrants, refugees factor in virus war