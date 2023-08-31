Military couple welcome National Day baby with pride

SHAH ALAM: A military personnel, Sergeant Siti Mariam Ali, couldn’t contain her excitement welcoming her fourth child on National Day, today.

The Subang Air Bases Royal Health Corps (KKD) staff said she and her husband, Sergeant Sumail Gilada, 40, were surpised that their baby was born on this historic day, given that she was supposed to deliver on Sept 19.

“I thought I might give birth a week earlier or so, I did not expect the baby to arrive this soon. Alhamdulillah, everything went smoothly.

“As both my husband and I serve in the military, I feel a deep sense of pride to welcome a baby on National Day. I hold hope that he grows up to be a valuable asset for the nation,“ she told reporters at the maternity ward of Shah Alam Hospital earlier today.

Siti Mariam, 41, gave birth to her baby boy at 12:17 am after entering the delivery room at 10 pm. The baby weighed 2.2 kilogrammes (kg) and was born through a normal delivery process.

As of 2 pm, a total of eight babies, comprising six boys and two girls, were born at the hospital.

Earlier, Yayasan Kita Anak Malaysia presented baby hampers as donations and celebrated the National Day babies at the hospital.

Its managing director Associate Professor Dr. Sara Chinnasamy conveyed her appreciation to the hospital for allowing it the chance to celebrate the babies born on the 66th National Day.

“Today, we distributed baby hampers to mothers welcoming National Day babies at Shah Alam Hospital. We have also provided supplies for the staff and nurses in this maternity ward, as we believe there will be more mothers giving birth today.

“Our programme’s primary goal is to foster a sense of independence, particularly among the younger generation, and nurture a deep love for the country,“ she added.-Bernama