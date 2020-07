KOTA SAMARAHAN: A military parade was held at the Muara Tuang Camp here today in conjunction with the handover of duty of the Army Eastern Field commander (PMTTD) between Major General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan who was acting for the post and Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Zakaria Yadi.

Mohd Zakaria is the fourth PMT TD, replacing Gen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain who has been promoted as the 28th Army Chief effective June 11.

Born on June 17, 1963, in Ipoh, Perak, Mohd Zakaria began his military career as cadet officer at the Cadet Officer School in Segenting Camp, Port Dickson, on July 1, 1981, before he was accredited as Second Lieutenant on June 9, 1983.

He began his service in the 10th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment and has held the post of as Chief of Staff of the Army Headquarters, Kuala Lumpur with Maj Gen rank.

Mohd Zakaria received his appointment as PMT TD with Lt Gen rank on July 10.

During his 37 years of service, Mohd Zakaria has been appointed to various important positions in the Malaysian Army, besides attending many strategic courses locally and abroad. — Bernama