Military retiree fined RM80,000 for accepting gratification

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Defence Intelligence Division director-general Lt Gen Datuk Sheikh Mokhsin Sheikh Hassan was fined RM80,000 by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of accepting RM26,000 without consideration while performing his duties as a public servant two years ago.

Judge Suzana Hussin handed down the sentence on the 61-year-old Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) retiree after he changed his plea to guilty at the mention of the case today.

The court ordered the accused to serve a six-month jail sentence if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge, Sheikh Mokhsin as a civil servant, had obtained a valuable item namely cash amounting RM26,000 from Elias Jemadi Tajuddin, the managing director of FEHM Entity Sdn Bhd, who the accused knew had a connection with his official duties.

The offence allegedly committed at HairDoc Medical Publica A2-1-05, Solaris Dutamas, No.1 Jalan Dutamas 1, here on March 8, 2020,was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both.

Earlier counsel representing the accused Datuk Mohd Shahrom Mohamad appealed for a light sentence in the form of a fine, taking into account the health and age of his client who had served the military for over four decades.

However, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi objected, urging for a heavier penalty as a lesson not only for the accused, but also as a reminder to the general public.

According to the facts of the case, the accused contacted Elias Jemadi and asked him for RM26,000 to pay for his hair treatment worth RM35,440.

The initial payment RM10,000 for the treatment was paid by the accused and the balance was paid after he received the money from Elias Jemadi. — Bernama