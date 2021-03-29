Military retiree who tries to rescue child found drowned

KOTA BHARU: A military retiree was found drowned after being swept away by waves while trying to rescue a child in an incident at Pulau Kambing, Pantai Kandis, Bachok, yesterday.

Bachok district acting police chief ASP Mohd Yusrizal Mohd Ghazali said the body of the victim, Juhairohafizan Juhari, 35, was found some 50 metres from the scene at about 2.50am.

He said Juhairohafizan was the second victim after he tried to rescue Muhammad Aman Firas Aman Syah, 12, who was also swept away by currents during a picnic outing with his family on the island.

However, he said, Muhammad Aman Firas was found safe about 300 metres from the scene by fishermen who assisted in the search and rescue (SAR) operation, at about 11pm yesterday.

“The child was taken to Tengku Anis Hospital, Pasir Puteh for treatment, while the drowned victim was sent to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) Kota Bharu for post mortem,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the case was classified as sudden death.

Meanwhile, Bachok Fire and Rescue Station chief, Yus Heary Mahmud said the SAR operation ended at 3.32am after all the victims were found.

Yesterday, it was reported that a family outing ended in tragedy when one of them drowned while two others went missing at Pulau Kambing, Pantai Kandis, Bachok.

The first victim found drowned in the incident was Mohd Sahudin Mat Shaah, 46.- Bernama