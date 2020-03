KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will begin assisting the police to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO) over Covid-19 at 12.01am on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s office, in a statement today, advised the public to comply with all directives issued by the authorities as required under the MCO.

“Stern action will be taken against those who defy and disregard the directives,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, another 130 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the country as of noon today, bringing the tally to 1,030 cases.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, 48 of the 130 new cases were linked to the Tabligh religious gathering cluster at the Seri Petaling mosque recently. — Bernama