Military to enhance surveillance along Sabah border

KOTA KINABALU: The military will enhance surveillance along Sabah’s borders to prevent incursions, Army Chief General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi (pix) said.

He said Malaysia has set up the National Task Force to ensure its coastline and land borders are not easily penetrable.

“Many of these rat routes have existed for some time. However, we have directed our Eastern Field Commander to tighten security at all identified areas.

“We have deployed between 80 and 150 personnel through Ops Keranga to enhance surveillance,” he said.

He told reporters this after visiting Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) enforcement operational areas under the jurisdiction of the Fifth Infantry Division near here.

Also present were Army Eastern Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain and Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Hasbullah also urged the public to act as the ‘eyes and the ears’ for information to be passed on to the authorities.

“We acknowledge that is a vast area to be placed under surveillance and that is why cooperation from all quarters is vital, especially during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama