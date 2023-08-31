Military vehicles steal visitors’ attention at National Day celebrations

PUTRAJAYA: Visitors of the 2023 National Day celebrations at Putrajaya Square here today had a field day getting up close and personal with the various military vehicles on display in conjunction with the country’s 66th annual celebrations.

Many were captivated by the Armoured Recovery Vehicle (ARV) brought from Syed Sirajuddin Camp, Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, which was parked next to Wisma Tani.

The ARV was not part of the parade, but still managed to become a crowd favourite as visitors were able to touch the vehicle and also take selfies with it.

Azri Nur Iman Hayqal Rino Amin,8, decked in complete Malaysian army uniform, told Bernama that he felt excited to be able to pose for photos with the ARV and two other army personnel, sharing that he dreamt of joining the Royal Malaysian Air Force when he grew up.

“I came here to watch the military parade as I was unable to catch them last year even though my parents and I went to Merdeka Square,” he added.

The Year Two pupuil from Sekolah Kebangsaan Damansara Damai 2, Petaling Jaya said that this year’s celebrations were much better as it was a wider area and more festive with hundreds of thousands visiting.

Jackson Pang Mang Fook, 34, who was in Kuala Lumpur for the school holidays, made his way from Johor with his family to Putrajaya to watch the National Day parade and join in the festivities.

The father of one said that it was their first time watching the National Day celebrations, and he admitted that he was excited to be able to see the country’s leaders up close.

Meanwhile, Amirudin Ramli, 37, a father with two children, three and eight, in tow, was all smiles watching his children being so happy and in awe watching fighter jets and helicopters during the airshow, and said that it was worth the wait.

“We had planned on watching the airshow. My children were jumping for joy when the helicopters passed over their heads, and this experience beats any animation mascot hands down,” the Mantin, Negeri Sembilan resident said.-Bernama