PETALING JAYA: Millennials cherish the country’s independence no less than their forebears, despite not having experienced life under colonial rule.

Some of them voiced their appreciation for self-determination to theSun, sharing their perceptions of Merdeka.

Universiti Pertanian Malaysia student Jannatul Firdaus Jaafar said mutual respect among the various communities is needed to strengthen unity in the country.

“We are all different but we have the same heart,” Jannatul said, adding that our moral compass would steer us in the right direction.

He said being independent means the people should look beyond race, gender, sexuality, status and skin colour.

The learning of respect for others starts at home, said Esther Jaycyntha, a final-year law student of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

She said millennials are more open to fellow citizens of other races, religions, creeds and colours.

However, Ragineseswaran Mailhavanam felt the importance of celebrating Merdeka was lost on some millennials.

“I feel some of us don’t appreciate the importance of celebrating our most important historical event,” said the final-year Universiti Malaya student. “I believe instilling patriotism should start at a young age,” he added.

“Millennials will play an important role in nation building as we will have the right to vote,” he said when asked to comment on the Bill to lower the voting age to 18 which was passed.