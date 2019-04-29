Mimos and Unitar to create fund for B40 students to pursue IT education

PETALING JAYA: A fund will be set up to support students from the B40 group to pursue their tertiary education in Information Technology studies.

National applied research and development (R&D) agency Mimos and Unitar International University (Unitar) have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to collaborate in a Data Scientist Programme to nurture a new generation of data scientists.

Under the partnership, Mimos and Unitar will jointly conduct a training programme to inspire and develop young talents in a bid to produce industry-ready professionals in the field of data science.

Through this MoA, both parties will work closely in creating a sponsorship fund, into which proceeds raised from the Data Scientist Programme will be used to support students from the B40 group.

The MoA was exchanged by Mimos Interim President and CEO Emelia Matrahah and Unitar CEO Puvan Balachandran, on the sidelines of the Unitar CAREnival 2019 event held at the university’s main campus, here on Saturday.

Emelia said the collaboration was an effort to build a pool of data science talent, not just for Malaysia but also for the surrounding economies.

“This programme will hopefully bridge the gap between the actual requirements of the industry versus data science programmes offered by local learning institutions. For Mimos, this is part of our social responsibility.

“Our Data Scientist Programme is precisely aligned with the aspirations of Industry4WRD (National Policy on Industry 4.0), as it will translate into practical outcomes, which will benefit society and bring positive impacts to the economic development of Malaysia,” she said.

Balachandran said, “Unitar was founded under the principle of providing affordable, innovative, and quality education that meets the cutting-edge needs of 21st century education. By taking a more holistic approach in our courses towards developing students’ social, moral, and academic values, Unitar is fully prepared to produce well-rounded graduates who can meet the challenges of today’s working environment.”

Unitar will also roll out a psychometrics-based digital assessment tool developed by Mimos to assist its prospective students to discover their career path.