Mind your language when debating - Rais Yatim

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Senate need to be polite every time they speak and debate despite having differences of opinion, said Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim (pix).

In his inaugural address as president of the Senate, Rais said this was because the conversation of Senate members were watched by the people and it will be an example, especially to the young people.

“Ask ourselves, are we courteous, do we mind our words when debating, do we respect the system and do we use good language. Can our language be emulated by our children,” he said when speaking after taking the oath of office as president of the Senate here, today.

He said every member of the Senate has got a professional background and this should be reflected in their words uttered while in the august house.

Rais said although his election as the president of the Senate had some opposition, he hoped that it would not pose any future problem.

He also thanked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and members of the august House who placed their trust on him in carrying out this responsibility.

In a ballot election to determine the 18th president of the Senate this morning, Rais got 45 votes while another candidate Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff got 19 votes while one candidate was absent.-Bernama