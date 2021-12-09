Mindef achieves 100-day Malaysian Family aspirations KPI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry (Mindef) has successfully achieved and implemented its Key Performance Indicators (KPI) within the 100-day set period since Sept 1, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said the KPI involved 15 initiatives under six aspirations, namely fighting Covid-19, safeguarding the country’s borders, strengthening international relations, fulfilling housing needs, protecting the welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans and implementing the ‘Jiwa Murni’ programme.

“Not a single day in my first 100 days went by easily. However, this is the advantage and strength of staff members of the ministry and ATM who are willing to work regardless of time and be brave to face any threat,” he said in his speech at the ministry’s 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

He said among the KPI achieved was the Combat Medic Vaccination Team which had to go to rural areas, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, to assist the Health Ministry (MOH) in administering the Covid-19 vaccine to the people.

“Alhamdulillah, through the team’s effort, a total of 25,092 rural residents have been vaccinated and in less than two months, a total of 14,097 teenagers have been fully vaccinated through the drive-through vaccination exercise.

“In addition, a total of 17,023 illegal immigrants were detained through Op Benteng as of Dec 7. At the same time, the operation of field hospitals involving the Royal Medical Corps had assisted the MOH in treating thousands of Covid-19 patients,” he said.

On housing, Hishammuddin said the ministry aimed to provide at least 2,000 units of new houses within the first 100 days of the current administration and this was fulfilled through the launching of 2,000 units of Rumah Keluarga Malaysia Angkatan Tentera (RKMAT) in Bukit Jalil by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Nov 3.

He added that the ministry was planning to build 28,033 units of RKMAT nationwide from this year until 2030.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the ministry would start the post-100 days plan tomorrow.

“Insya-Allah, I will personally look into the policies and initiatives that can be implemented next year through the 2022 Action Plan.

“Apart from that, the ministry will be focusing on the long-term planning through the 12th Malaysia Plan, Mindef Strategic Plan 2021-2025 and National Defence and Security Industry Policy which will be finalised soon,” he added.

Commenting further, Hishammuddin said the 100-day achievements could not be used as a benchmark for the ministry’s excellence as a whole but it could serve as a catalyst to every initiative under the plan which spans more than 100 days.

“I am confident that with careful planning, high level of discipline and organised structure, we can do this and I assure you that as long as I am the Defence Minister, I will be with the ministry and ATM every step of the way in our struggle,” he said.

Also present at today’s programme were Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany. — Bernama